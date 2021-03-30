Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 435.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,368 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after acquiring an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

