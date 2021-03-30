Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Receives Market Perform Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their market perform rating on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $11.76 on Monday. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06.

In related news, CFO Dean Kaye purchased 2,582 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,847.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,457 shares in the company, valued at $282,722.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier purchased 27,250 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $301,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 98,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,544.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

