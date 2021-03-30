Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.31 and a 200-day moving average of $165.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.69 and a 52-week high of $192.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.