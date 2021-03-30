Advisor Partners LLC Buys 13,793 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $1,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Unilever by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

