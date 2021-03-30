Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 42,942 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.90. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.