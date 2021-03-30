Advisor Partners LLC Sells 458 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $323.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $357.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.68 and a 200 day moving average of $306.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

