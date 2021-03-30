Advisor Partners LLC Sells 726 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after buying an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CSX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after buying an additional 578,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,351,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,152,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $87.66.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.