Advisor Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.87.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.