Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.68 and last traded at $77.11. 5,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 7,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.69.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Afterpay in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.99.

Afterpay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFTPF)

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

