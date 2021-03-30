Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

