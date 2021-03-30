Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34.

Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend payment by 41.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Air Products and Chemicals has a payout ratio of 66.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $10.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Shares of APD opened at $283.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.55. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $185.25 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

