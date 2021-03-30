Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EADSY. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.82. Airbus has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

