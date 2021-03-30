Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKUS traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,949. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. Akouos has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

