Akumin (AKU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58. Akumin has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKU shares. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

