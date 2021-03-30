Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 111,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,256,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $39,660,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 78,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

