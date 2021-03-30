Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,153 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $248,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $169.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $127.42 and a one year high of $179.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average is $165.41.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.