ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Up 221.2% in March

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a growth of 221.2% from the February 28th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other ALJ Regional news, CEO Jess M. Ravich sold 276,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $497,226.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,737,770 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALJ Regional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 287,445 shares during the period. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALJJ opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. ALJ Regional has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

