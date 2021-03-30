Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Allegiant Travel stock traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,903. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

