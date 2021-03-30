Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alliance Data Systems traded as high as $121.23 and last traded at $116.27, with a volume of 3637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.69.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

