Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Reduced by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Altria Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 710,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 170,421 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 73,688 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.73. 215,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,466,521. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.