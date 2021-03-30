Aluna.Social Trading 31.2% Lower This Week (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Aluna.Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. Aluna.Social has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $810,335.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00021900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,632.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.12 or 0.00638237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027401 BTC.

About Aluna.Social

ALN is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,054,860 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

