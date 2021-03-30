Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.30% of Pandion Therapeutics worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAND. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,876,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pandion Therapeutics alerts:

PAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

PAND stock opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $62.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80.

Pandion Therapeutics Company Profile

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pandion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.