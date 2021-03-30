Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Inventiva were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth $351,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth $2,841,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth $11,813,000.

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. Inventiva S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inventiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

