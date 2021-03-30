Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $173.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.18 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $251.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 897,467 shares of company stock valued at $185,598,249. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

