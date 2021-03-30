Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Poseida Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,473,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

PSTX opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,500,000. Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

