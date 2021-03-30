Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 50,398 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,398 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $557,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $885,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

