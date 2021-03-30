Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Stake in Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,791 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.07% of Replay Acquisition worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPLA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Replay Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

RPLA stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $1,041,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,105,000 in the last 90 days.

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

