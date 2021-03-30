Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $6.13

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.59. Amarin shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 47,286 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.58 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after buying an additional 3,972,115 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,625,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,914,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amarin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 788,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

