Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of AMBA opened at $95.11 on Monday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 433.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after acquiring an additional 76,394 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $43,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after acquiring an additional 88,588 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

