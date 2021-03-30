American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,781 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Shares of AAT opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.