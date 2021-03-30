American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AFINP opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. American Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

