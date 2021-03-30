American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

