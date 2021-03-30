American International Group Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 516,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 1,266.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 1,378,759 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $9,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 668,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $3,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

AM stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

