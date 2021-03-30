American International Group Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of YETI worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

