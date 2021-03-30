American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of UDR by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 24,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of UDR by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after buying an additional 873,626 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Shares of UDR opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 100.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,328,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

