American International Group Inc. Purchases 8,716 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

