American International Group Inc. Sells 1,234 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after acquiring an additional 475,963 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,522,000 after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,024,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after acquiring an additional 126,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.57.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.