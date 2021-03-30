American International Group Inc. Sells 1,235 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of ALLE opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $82.20 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average of $110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

