American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $473.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

