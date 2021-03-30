Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,357,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,670,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,769,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 776.1% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,220,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76.

