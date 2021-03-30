Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

