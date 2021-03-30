Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $225,000 in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $61.58.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

