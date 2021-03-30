Ameritas Investment Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NYSE:HE opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

