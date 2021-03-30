Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,707 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 61,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $922,000. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 295,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 179,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,641,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,752,000 after buying an additional 213,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

