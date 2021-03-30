Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $19.71 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $19,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,351,000 after buying an additional 864,638 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after purchasing an additional 669,591 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,911,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 821,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

