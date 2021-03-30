Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $23,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

TECH opened at $366.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $180.16 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.54.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

