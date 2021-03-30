Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 229,682 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2,048.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 229,682 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $24,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AGCO by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AGCO stock opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $148.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

