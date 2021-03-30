Analysts Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post sales of $5.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. MediWound posted sales of $4.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $30.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $31.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.85 million, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $19.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDWD. Aegis began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

MDWD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. 131,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of MediWound by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 82,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MediWound by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

