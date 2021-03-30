Analysts Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce $11.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.57 billion and the highest is $11.32 billion. The Progressive reported sales of $9.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $45.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.22 billion to $46.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.59 billion to $54.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

