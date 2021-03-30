Analysts Set Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target at $26.25

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have commented on VLDR. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 111,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,716. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. Research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

